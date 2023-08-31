G20 Summit: With Murals, Flowers, Langur Cut-outs & Revamped Roads, Delhi Ready to Welcome World Leaders

From life-size cutouts of langurs to flower pots on every road, Delhi is all decked up to make G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 as grandiose and as clean possible.

With beefed up security, infrastructure beautifications and an aim for more “inclusivity," the summit aims to bring together G20 member countries along with guest nations to participate in discussions about diverse economic reforms.

Let’s see how New Delhi has been ramped up for G20

Flowers, flowers everywhere

Streets are getting beautiful with nearly 2.5 lakh potted plants, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

For this, at least 300 officers have been deployed. The city has already planted 36 lakh saplings and shrubs, completing 69 per cent of the annual plantation goal.

No Monkeys please

To deal with the monkey menace in several areas of Delhi, PWD is putting life-size cutouts of langurs, so that the animals don’t cross the busy roads while delegates are there.

“We cannot harm them or remove them (the monkeys), our only option is to confine them to their (forested) areas," said Satish Upadhyay, the vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which is carrying out the work.

Don’t Miss | G20 Summit: From Section 144 in Delhi to Traffic Restrictions, All Your Questions Answered Here

Apart from this, 30 to 40 people have been deployed to mock the sounds of monkey to create the impression that the animals are alive and moving.

In addition, the authority has started providing food to monkeys in forested areas to ensure they do not wander beyond the boundaries.

Painting the town red & every other color

Thematic and beautiful murals have been painted on the walls across the city, many depicting the G20 logo, famous monuments and maps of member nations.

Noted landmarks from India and other G20 member countries have also been depicted and these include Taj Mahal (India), London Bridge (the UK), Leaning Tower of Pisa (Italy), Eiffel Tower (France) and Christ the Redeemer (Brazil).

The DMRC is taking up a number of measures to improve the look and feel of its properties ahead of the summit.

Glow, Glow Metro

The metro stations have been getting revamped with facade beautification, fresh coat of paint on its buildings, pillars, boundary walls and parking lots, and pavement restoration.

Outside the Supreme Court metro station, a pedestrian plaza with aesthetic landscaping has been installed. Apart from this, On a wall next to a staircase ramp leading to the concourse of the station, a mural depicts the G20 logo and the theme of India’s presidency of the grouping — ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam - One Earth. One Family. One Future.’

G20 Summit: Demand For Luxury Cars Rises in Delhi, Rent Shoots Up To Rs 1 Lakh Per Day

These stations include Indraprastha, Mandi House, Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat.

Revamped Roads

At least 61 roads that will be used by foreign leaders and delegates will be properly maintained during the summit. This is being monitored by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, according to PTI.

For cleanliness, at least 15,000 metric tonnes of solid waste have been cleared from these roads. More pictures here

A 115-feet Indian flag at Raj Ghat

At the Rajghat memorial complex, which will likely see visits during the upcoming G20 Summit, a 115-ft Indian flag has been installed at the site along with unique landscaping.

Clean fountains & green footpaths

Officials have also been directed to vigorously check the working of fountains, lights, pumps, motors and ensure the cleanliness of roads, footpaths and kerbstones between September 1 and September 7, the order said.

A dry run of all equipment and installations will take place from 6 am onwards in close coordination with the control room on September 4, the order said.