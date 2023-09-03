G20 Summit: PM Modi Dismisses China & Pak's Objections Over Holding Events in Kashmir, Arunachal

With the G20 Leaders’ Summit around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dismissed objections raised by China and Pakistan over some of the events being organised in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that it is the host nation’s ‘internal matter’ as it can hold diplomatic meetings in every part of its territory.

“Such a question would be valid if we had refrained from conducting meetings in those venues. Ours is such a vast, beautiful, and diverse nation. When G20 meetings are happening, isn’t it natural that meetings will be held in every part of our country," Modi said in an inclusive interview with news agency PTI.

As part of its efforts to showcase India’s cultural and regional diversity at a global stage, the Modi government has hosted G20 events across the country’s length and breadth.

China and Pak’s Objection

China, a G20 member, and Pakistan, which is not a member of the bloc, had objected to the decision to hold one of the events in Kashmir, which they call “disputed".

India held the third G20 working group meeting on tourism for three days from May 22 in Srinagar. Delegates of all G20 countries, barring China, visited the picturesque Valley for the event.

China also disputes India’s sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh. India has already dismissed claims by China and Pakistan. A large number of delegates had also visited Arunachal Pradesh in March for a G20 event.

India’s Response

Dismissing Chinese claims, India had then said that it is free to hold meetings on its own territory.

As India’s G20 presidency term ends, Modi said, in over 220 meetings, across 60 cities in all 28 states and eight union territories will take place and added that over one lakh participants from around 125 nationalities will witnessed the skills of Indians.

(With PTI Inputs)