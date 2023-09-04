G20 Summit: Online Food Deliveries Not Allowed from September 8-10 in New Delhi District

Online food delivery services and others will not be available in the New Delhi district from September 8 to 10 — during the G20 Summit — as authorities enforce security arrangements and other restrictions.

However, essential services like medicines will be allowed during this period.

“Essential services such as postal and medical services, sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi," special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said addressing a presser.

“Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed," Yadav added.

These include deliveries by cloud kitchens or restaurants and commercial delivers from Amazon or other places.

Apart from these, commercial activities are also barred in the New Delhi district on the given dates.

In terms of Metro, except the Supreme Court station, no other metro service will get affected.

“There might be closure of gates for 10-15 minutes at stations due to VIP movement and security restrictions. But apart from at Pragati Maidan (Supreme Court), metro services will not be affected at other stations," he added.

For those who are looking to stay in hotels and have arrived in Delhi, police will allow entry with a valid air or railway tickets, along with booking documents.

“There might be 10-15-minute delays due to security restrictions at that point but they will be allowed entry," he added.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, previously Pragati Maidan, and some other vital locations.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, and since then a large number of meetings under different tracks of the bloc have been hosted across the country, which will culminate in the September 9-10 Summit in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Business 20 (B20) Summit India 2023, the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, in Delhi on Sunday.

The group of G20 countries comprises 19 nations including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.