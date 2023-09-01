G20 Summit: Traffic Advisory Issued As Delhi Police to Conduct Carcades Rehearsals Today

As part of the preparation for the G20 Summit scheduled for September 8,9 and 10 in the national capital, Delhi police will hold full dress rehearsals for the event on Saturday, according to an official notification.

“Full Dress Rehearsals for G-20 Summit shall be held on 2nd September 2023 from 0830 hrs onwards. As part of the rehearsals, carcades will move from different parts of Delhi towards New Delhi District, " the notification said.

The rehearsal will be conducted from 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm on Saturday.

Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory and advised commuters to use the metro service on Saturday and Sunday.

G20 Summit Delhi: Traffic Advisory for Carcade Rehearsal

During the rehearsals, traffic will be restricted at Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg–Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, Janpath–Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg etc, the advisory said.

On Sunday, the timings of the rehearsal will be from 8 am to 9 am, 9.30 am to 10.30 am and 12.30 pm to 4 pm.

On Sunday, traffic movement will be regulated at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, Rajghat Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, Saleem Garh Bypas, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Shershah Road, C-Hexagon, roundabouts at Mansingh Road, Gol Methi, Teen Murti, Yashwant Place, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, and Tolstoy Marg, according to the advisory.

Commuters may experience more than normal traffic on these roads and junctions and are therefore requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid these roads during the specified time slots, Delhi Police said.

Motorists are advised to take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road and Majnu Ka Tila to commute between north and south on Saturday, the advisory further said.

For commuting between the east and west corridors, they can take DND Flyover, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Ring Road, Brar Square and Naraina Flyover.

On Sunday, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Noida Link Road, Pusta Road, Yudhistir Setu, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road and Majnu Ka Tila for the north-south corridor can be used by motorists for commute, the advisory added.

Passengers will be allowed private vehicles, auto-rickshaws, and taxis for travelling to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station and IGI Airport.

City bus services will not be affected in most parts of the district.

The G20 Summit is aimed to bring together G20 member countries along with guest nations to participate in discussions about diverse economic reforms.