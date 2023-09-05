CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » G20 Summit in Delhi: US Prez Biden Tests Covid-19 Negative, to Meet PM Modi on Friday
G20 Summit in Delhi: US Prez Biden Tests Covid-19 Negative, to Meet PM Modi on Friday

September 05, 2023

G20 Summit: Biden will also be abiding by the CDC guidelines, and will only remove his mask when he is socially distanced from others in New Delhi

US President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 and will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the White House said on Tuesday.

The US president will also have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcement comes a day after First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Biden will also be abiding by the CDC guidelines, and will only remove his mask when he is socially distanced from others.

“The US President will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a press conference at the White House.

President Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi. Biden will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday and Sunday, he added.

At the G20 Summit, Biden will call for a “just and durable peace" for Ukraine, the White House said.

