The Indian security grid is all set to deal with any kind of situation during the G20 summit and a detailed contingency plan has been prepared with the help of various foreign agencies.

According to sources, multiple safe houses have been finalised and helipads decided in case a contingency arises. Commandos will also be on standby and spotters will be deployed.

The sources added that radars, jammers, and required weaponry have been placed at strategic locations, including Lutyens’ Delhi. They said the commandos, who will be equipped with the most sophisticated weapons, will be able to tackle any situation and ensure a suitable way out for VVIPs in case of an attack. If such a situation arises, evacuation will be done in a few minutes and the teams will take the VVIPs to safe houses at secret locations close to hotels and venues.

Recently, security personnel of various foreign leaders also inspected the preparations for the G20 summit. The teams suggested a few changes which have been incorporated by the Indian security agencies responsible for the safety of global leaders, sources told News18.

Different teams of specialised forces will be available for aerial insertion and will look after safe evacuation in case of any untoward situation. These teams will coordinate with anti-drone teams and other forces who will be working together for the safety of leaders.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams will also be stationed with required equipment to handle and counter CBRN — Chemical, Biological, Radiation and Nuclear — threats. A bunch of spotters will be deployed who will look out for suspects as per the detailed list provided. These spotters will alert agencies concerned or forces in case they notice a suspect at pre-decided locations where VVIPs are staying or meeting.

Sources also said various foreign agencies belonging to different countries will work with their Indian counterparts for the safety of their leaders.

For the first time, National Security Guard (NSG) — India’s elite and highly equipped force — will deploy its entire range of expertise of anti-terror, anti-sabotage, anti-drone tasks, house intervention, snipers and teams handling chemical attacks, bomb disposal squads for the G20 summit in Delhi from September 9-10, sources told News18.

According to the sources, NSG’s famous ‘black cats’ will be deployed at several strategic locations and will react in minutes in case of any attack.