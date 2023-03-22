Grievance Appellate Committee Gets 27 Complaints Against Social Media Intermediaries | See How to Appeal

The Centre’s Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) is working on 27 cases involving complaints regarding unsatisfactory grievance redressal by social media intermediaries.

The GAC website became operational March 1 and since has received 27 complaints about unsatisfactory response by social media grievance officers while 11 appeals were disposed of as of March 22.

The GAC website was developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to process complaints by users against social media intermediaries. It categorises complaints and escalates those that require intervention to three subcommittees.

People can reach out to the committee if they are not satisfied with a decision of an intermediary’s Grievance Officer within 30 days of receiving the communication from the officer.

How to Register a Complaint?

An appellant has to visit gac.gov.in and enter their mobile number, followed by a captcha to receive an OTP. After entering the OTP, the person has to enter another captcha inside a given box.

People then have to enter their Aadhaar number and name, followed by another captcha. An appellant also has to tick mark a box which states: “I hereby consent to provide my Aadhaar Number, One Time Pin (OTP) data for Aadhaar-based verification for the purpose of establishing my identity in the Grievance Appellate Committee.”

Then, the person will receive another OTP and after entering a captcha, the login profile or the dashboard will open. The appellant will be able to see 5 boxes, mentioning the number of total applications submitted by the person, drafted applications, how many applications by the appellant are under process and not admitted, as well as disposed appeals.

To file a new appeal, a user can click on the “File New Appeal” option and then a new page will open. The person will be able to see his or her name and mobile number. The new page will ask the appellant to share the email address for further assistance.

On the same page, the appellant then has to share intermediary details. This includes the date of complaint (registered with the intermediary) and the date of decision (given by the intermediary).

The appellant will also have to share the name of the respondent intermediary against whom a violation of the rules is alleged.

The GAC platform will also ask for the URL or the website link of the respondent intermediary and the email address. It then seeks contact details of the Grievance Officer or respondent intermediary to which the initial complaint was made, other than email.

Then the appellant will be asked to share appeal details, which include the subject or keyword or tag or specific provision in the law within 100 characters.

It says: “If you can specify the specific clause in the Act/Rules, please enter the provisions for expedite disposal of your appeal.”

Later on the page, the appellant needs to share the brief of the complaint, justification for invoking the ground for appeal within 250 words and relief sought details.

The person can save the appeal in a draft or delete it or submit the application by selecting the “Proceed” option at the end of the page.

However, it is understood that if people don’t begin sharing details on the page, after some time, they will see a message appearing at the end of the page stating “Session Expired” and they need to log in again to continue.

The appellant will be able to check the status of the appeal after logging into the GAC portal. Additionally, they will be also notified via SMS and email.

