The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will send a humanoid robot ‘Vyommitra’ into space as part of its human space mission programme ‘Gaganyaan’, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Initially scheduled for September, the first phase of Gaganyaan, an unmanned trial mission, has been rescheduled to October. The second phase of the mission will involve the presence of ‘Vyommitra’, a humanoid robot in female attire designed for space travel, said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology during the NDTV G20 Conclave.

Explaining that the Gaganyaan project faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Minister said, “we are planning the first trial mission in October first or second week. Bringing back the astronauts is as important as sending them."

“In the second mission, there will be a female robot and she will mimic all human activities. If everything goes perfect, then we can have a go-ahead," Singh added.

The robot — Vyommitra — was unveiled by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru in 2020.

In 2022, Singh had revealed plans for the ‘Gaganyaan’ human space mission, setting its launch for 2024. To undertake this mission, the Indian Air Force had identified four fighter pilots as prospective crew members. These pilots underwent initial training in Russia.

Following two orbital test flights and a thorough assessment of their outcomes, the ISRO was reported to have scheduled to dispatch a minimum of two astronauts into a low earth orbit (LEO) in 2024.

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

Singh also shared the sense of relief they experienced when the Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully touched down near the Moon’s south pole on Wednesday.

Those closely connected with the ISRO team were filled with nervousness, he said, adding the initial anxious moment was when the Chandrayaan-3 craft transitioned from Earth’s orbit to the Moon’s orbit. The landing proceeded exceptionally smoothly, Singh said.

He further said that the Moon landing represented a remarkable leap in the journey of ISRO and the entire nation.

He attributed the achievement to the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open up the space sector.

Unlike the situation until around 2019 when access to Sriharikota was restricted, this time the media and schoolchildren were welcomed. This event was truly embraced by the public, the Union Minister highlighted said.

He also added that there has been an increase in funding for the space programme.

India created history as ISRO’s ambitious third lunar mission, with the Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) achieving a successful landing on the lunar surface. This achievement positions India as the first country in the world to land near the Moon’s south pole, and the fourth nation to execute a successful lunar lander mission, following the former USSR, the US, and China.