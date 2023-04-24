Blood Stains, Knife Found at Atiq Ahmed's Office in Prayagraj; Forensics Team Called

Uttar Pradesh Police said on Monday that blood-like stains have been found inside the partially demolished office of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj who was murdered earlier this month.

Police said red stains have been found near the stairs, adding prima facie those looks like blood. A knife was also recovered during police investigation at Atiq Ahmed’s office in Prayagraj.

#WATCH | UP: Knife recovered during Police investigation at Atiq Ahmed's office in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/tuDdGDOU7n— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2023

“I have examined myself, bloodstains found near the staircase and next to kitchen…FSL team is about to reach, investigation will be done, CCTV footage will be examined…," Satyendra Prasad Tiwari, ACP, Prayagraj said.

#WATCH | UP: "I have examined myself, bloodstains found near the staircase & next to kitchen…FSL team is about to reach, investigation will be done, CCTV footage will be examined…": Satyendra Prasad Tiwari, ACP, Prayagraj on bloodstains found in Atiq Ahmed's office pic.twitter.com/elTfwA1ch4— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2023

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on April 15 night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Umesh Pal was a key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in which Atiq was the main accused. Umesh Pal and his two security personnel were shot dead on February 24. Atiq Ahmed and some of his associates, including his son Asad, were named accused in Umesh Pal murder case as well.

Asad, the third of Ahmad’s five sons, was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

