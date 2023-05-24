CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gangster Jarnail Singh Shot Dead by 4 Masked Assailants in Amritsar; Accused on The Run | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Gangster Jarnail Singh Shot Dead by 4 Masked Assailants in Amritsar; Accused on The Run | WATCH

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 16:50 IST

Amritsar, India

Singh reportedly belonged to Gopi Ghanshampuria gang.(Photo: Twitter)

Singh reportedly belonged to Gopi Ghanshampuria gang.(Photo: Twitter)

According to Amritsar Rural SP, the accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

Gangster Jarnail Singh was shot dead in a broad day light in Amritsar on Wednesday.

The incident took place when Singh was at a shop near his home in Sathiala village in Amritsar and four masked men shot him dead. It was captured in CCTV footage.

Singh reportedly belonged to the Gopi Ghanshampuria gang. The case appears to be of gang rivalry. The police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody.

According to Amritsar Rural SP, the accused have been identified and will be arrested soon. They came in two cars and shot Singh dead.

There are four FIRs against Jarnail Singh including charges of attempt to murder and a case was registered under the Arms Act. He was out on bail.

    The armed assailants fired 20-25 bullets at Jarnail Singh, who was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, IANS reported.

    first published:May 24, 2023, 16:34 IST
    last updated:May 24, 2023, 16:50 IST