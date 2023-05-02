CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SC on DivorceMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestDelhi Road Rage Covid News
Home » India » Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, Involved in Rohini Court Shooting, Killed By Rival Gang in Tihar Jail
1-MIN READ

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, Involved in Rohini Court Shooting, Killed By Rival Gang in Tihar Jail

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Tillu Tajpuriya was main accused in 2021 Rohini court shootout case.(File photo)

Tillu Tajpuriya was main accused in 2021 Rohini court shootout case.(File photo)

Tillu was attacked by Gogi gang members Rajesh Bawania, Yogesh Tunda, Deepak Teetar and Ranchos.

A dreaded Gangster, Tillu Tajpuriya, who was involved in a Delhi court shooting, was killed by rival group run by gangster Jitendra Gogi. Tillu Tajpuriya was the main accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case.

Injured from the attack,  the inmate was immediately rushed to DDU Hospital after giving required medical attention at the Central Jail OPD at around 6.45 am. He, however, succumbed to his injuries during the course of the treatment at the hospital, confirmed police.

Tillu (33), was lodged in the ground floor of High Risk Ward, was attacked by four inmates — Deepak, Yogesh, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan, who were lodged in the first floor of the same Ward at around 06.15am. The used a iron grille, installed on the first floor of ward, as a weapon.

Recently, Tillu’s name had cropped up during the investigation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror case.

(More details awaited.)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Abhro Banerjee
Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub Edi...Read More
first published:May 02, 2023, 08:44 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 09:10 IST