Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, Involved in Rohini Court Shooting, Killed By Rival Gang in Tihar Jail

A dreaded Gangster, Tillu Tajpuriya, who was involved in a Delhi court shooting, was killed by rival group run by gangster Jitendra Gogi. Tillu Tajpuriya was the main accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case.

Injured from the attack, the inmate was immediately rushed to DDU Hospital after giving required medical attention at the Central Jail OPD at around 6.45 am. He, however, succumbed to his injuries during the course of the treatment at the hospital, confirmed police.

Tillu (33), was lodged in the ground floor of High Risk Ward, was attacked by four inmates — Deepak, Yogesh, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan, who were lodged in the first floor of the same Ward at around 06.15am. The used a iron grille, installed on the first floor of ward, as a weapon.

Recently, Tillu’s name had cropped up during the investigation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror case.

