'Gearing Up for Zero Casualties': As Biparjoy Knocks on Gujarat's Doors, Ministers Say All Under Control

Gujarat is on high alert with Cyclone Biparjoy set to make its landfall on Thursday. With schools, colleges, road and train transport shut in some coastal districts, Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghvi told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview that the administration was gearing up for a ‘zero casualties’ goal.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has held meetings with the state government and has instructed us on how to prepare for zero casualties,” Sanghvi said.

He added: “We have been preparing for the last five days. People residing in coastal areas or in ‘kaccha’ locations — 5,535 in total — have been moved to shelter houses built to stand the impact of cyclones. Forty-four villages in the district will be the worst-affected. The 138 pregnant women in the entire district whose delivery is expected before June 20 have been moved to hospitals as a precautionary measure. We have also put several measures in place with respect to the plan for restoration of services after the landfall of the cyclone.

“In this district, we have deployment of NDRF, Navy, Coast Guard and BSF. We do not want any repetition of efforts and that is why different agencies have been given responsibility of different villages. The 73km stretch of the national highway has also been distributed among several agencies in terms of responsibility for maintenance and upkeep if it is affected due to the cyclone.”

The minister added that the famous Dwarkadhish Temple will also remain shut till June 16.

Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala, who has been stationed at Devbhoomi Dwarka, said he was personally monitoring the entire preparation on behalf of the Union government.

“The PMO is personally monitoring the situation. Shah is also taking stock. I have been here for the last two days as per the Centre’s plan. I am coordinating with the central local units and administration. We have moved all the people living in ‘kaccha’ houses. I personally met people to convince them to move to shelter homes. They have been given adequate food and other supplies. NDRF, Navy and Coast Guard teams have been deployed. I have also been holding meetings with our local cadres of RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad who have deployed volunteers in every village,” he said.

Rupala added: “We are completely prepared to face the landfall as well as its after-effects.”

When asked about his appeal to people, he said: “My appeal is that people should listen to the instructions being issued by the administration. During high-speed winds, they should not stand near old buildings, electricity poles, or old trees. Please take care of yourself and cooperate with the administration.”

The minister also clarified about devotees seeking to visit the Dwarkadhish Temple. “Schools are already shut and transport has been cancelled, especially train and bus services. We see a lot of devotees who come from India and abroad. We have put in measures for crowd management. Those who still come to visit the temple will be transported back to their locations safely.”