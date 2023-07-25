Geetika Sharma Suicide Case: Former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda Acquitted

Former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda has been acquitted in the Geetika Sharma suicide case by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Special Judge Vikas Dhull also acquitted co-accused Aruna Chadha in the case, saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond all reasonable doubts.

The accused were facing charges under various sections, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 466 (forgery). The trial court had also framed charges of rape (376) and 377 (unnatural sex) against Kanda.

While speaking to media outside the court, Gonda said: “There was no evidence against me, this case was made against me and today the court has given its verdict."

Kapil Sankhla, the counsel representing Kanda, said he is happy that justice finally has prevailed. Although this case received considerable attention, he is glad that the truth has now come to light.

The Delhi High Court, however, later quashed the charges under 376 and 377 of the IPC. Sharma, who was earlier employed with Kanda’s MLDR airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012 at her Ashok Vihar residence in North West Delhi. In her August 4 suicide note, Sharma had said she was ending her life due to harassment by Kanda and Chadha.

Kanda was forced to resign from his post of minister of state for home following the registration of the case.