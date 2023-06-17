German Court Rejects Ariha Shah's Parents' Custody Plea, Hands Over Child to Local Agency

A German court denied the custody of 28-month-old Ariha Shah to her biological parents and handed her over to Jugendamt, the German youth services. In two separate judgements dated June 13, a district court in Pankow rejected the pleas of Dhara and Bhavesh Shah seeking the custody of their daughter or its handover to a third party, the Indian Welfare Services.

“The parents are no longer authorized to decide on the whereabouts of their child," the German court ruled.

Denying custody to Ariha’s parents or the Indian Welfare Services, the court mentioned two injuries that the child had suffered, a head and back injury in April 2021 and a genital injury in September 2021. The court denied the parental care to “avert the existing danger to the child”.

According to an Indian Express report, the court further maintained that it had come to the conviction “that the mother and/or father (had) intentionally caused the serious genital injuries of the child” and that they were unable to “explain the events in question in a sufficiently consistent manner”.

Following the verdict, Ariha’s parents arrived in New Delhi from Berlin on June 15 to appeal to the Indian government to seek her repatriation on June 15 and approached the MEA with their request. The couple said they’re unsure whether the Jugendamt will continue or permit visitation once Ariha turns 3 years old.

Earlier on June 3, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi urged the German authorities “to do all that is necessary to send Ariha to India at the earliest, which is also her inalienable right as an Indian national".

As many as 59 MPs from 19 political parties had written a joint letter to German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann urging him to take necessary steps to ensure that Ariha was repatriated to India at the earliest.