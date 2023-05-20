CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway: India Scripts History As 100 km Road Built in 100 Hrs; Modi, Gadkari Hail Feat
1-MIN READ

Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway: India Scripts History As 100 km Road Built in 100 Hrs; Modi, Gadkari Hail Feat

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 22:40 IST

New Delhi, India

The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway road construction in a record time of 100 hours. (Twitter/Nitin Gadkari)

The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway road construction in a record time of 100 hours. (Twitter/Nitin Gadkari)

Talking about the construction, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the expressway "made history by achieving a remarkable feat"

The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway created history by laying a 100-kilometer stretch of road with bituminous concrete in an unprecedented time of 100 hours, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

This was constructed by Cube Highways, Larsen & Toubro Limited, and Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd (GAEPL). A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) constructed the road in this time span.

Talking about the construction, Union Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the expressway “made history by achieving a remarkable feat" and that this highlights the “dedication and ingenuity of India’s road infrastructure industry."

“The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway has made history by achieving a remarkable feat: the laying of Bituminous Concrete over a distance of 100 lane kilometers in an unprecedented time of 100 hours," Gadkari said on Twitter.

“This accomplishment highlights the dedication and ingenuity of India’s road infrastructure industry. I extend my congratulations to the exceptional teams of Cube Highways, L&T, and Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd (GAEPL) for their outstanding achievement," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a “notable accomplishment."

About Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway?

The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway is a part of National Highway (NH)-34 and spans 118 kilometers.

The expressway plays a vital role as a transportation link between the densely populated regions of Ghaziabad and Aligarh.

top videos

    This project passes through towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Khurja.

    The E-way serves as a critical trade route, facilitating the movement of goods and contributing to regional economic development by connecting industrial areas, agricultural regions, and educational institutions.

    About the Author
    Aashi Sadana
    Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
    Tags:
    1. BJP
    2. Narendra Modi
    first published:May 20, 2023, 22:09 IST
    last updated:May 20, 2023, 22:40 IST