Ghaziabad: 14-Year-Old Dies of Rabies Month After Hiding Dog Bite From Parents

A teenaged boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad died of rabies after he hid a dog bite from his parents for over a month out of fear of being scolded. Fourteen-year-old Shahvaz died on Monday evening when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr, where he was taken for treatment after his condition deteriorated.

The deceased, a resident of Charan Singh colony under the Vijay Nagar police station area was a student of class 8.

According to police, he was bitten by his neighbour’s dog one-and-a-half months ago but hid it from his parents out of fear.

“He contracted rabies and started behaving abnormally and stopped eating on September 1. On being asked, he told his family members that he had been bitten by their neighbour’s dog," police said.

Shahvaz’s family took him to government hospitals in Delhi but he was not admitted there for treatment.

At last, they took him to an Ayurvedic doctor in Bulandshahr for treatment, the family told the police.

The boy died when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad in an ambulance. A complaint has been lodged in the matter and action will be taken against the dog owner, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali zone, Nimish Patil.