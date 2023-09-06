CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :India's World Cup SquadJawanAsia Cup 2023G20 SummitWorld Cup Tickets
Home » India » Ghaziabad: 14-Year-Old Dies of Rabies Month After Hiding Dog Bite From Parents
1-MIN READ

Ghaziabad: 14-Year-Old Dies of Rabies Month After Hiding Dog Bite From Parents

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 09:01 IST

Ghaziabad, India

According to police, he was bitten by his neighbour's dog one-and-a-half months ago (Representative Image: PTI)

According to police, he was bitten by his neighbour's dog one-and-a-half months ago (Representative Image: PTI)

The boy contracted rabies and started behaving abnormally and stopped eating on September 1. On being asked, he told his family members that he had been bitten by their neighbour's dog

A teenaged boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad died of rabies after he hid a dog bite from his parents for over a month out of fear of being scolded. Fourteen-year-old Shahvaz died on Monday evening when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr, where he was taken for treatment after his condition deteriorated.

The deceased, a resident of Charan Singh colony under the Vijay Nagar police station area was a student of class 8.

According to police, he was bitten by his neighbour’s dog one-and-a-half months ago but hid it from his parents out of fear.

“He contracted rabies and started behaving abnormally and stopped eating on September 1. On being asked, he told his family members that he had been bitten by their neighbour’s dog," police said.

Shahvaz’s family took him to government hospitals in Delhi but he was not admitted there for treatment.

At last, they took him to an Ayurvedic doctor in Bulandshahr for treatment, the family told the police.

The boy died when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad in an ambulance. A complaint has been lodged in the matter and action will be taken against the dog owner, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali zone, Nimish Patil.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. dog
  2. Ghaziabad
  3. uttar pradesh
first published:September 06, 2023, 09:01 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 09:01 IST