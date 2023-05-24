Ghaziabad: Elevator Makes Free Fall from 10th Floor With Family of Six Trapped Inside

A newly installed elevator in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension allegedly made a free-fall down the shaft from the 10 floor after a family of six, including a 5 month old baby were on it on Monday.

The family remained trapped in the lift for over 25 minutes. The elevator first fell from the 10th to the seventh floor smoothy, and then made a sudden free fall to the third floor, before coming to a halt between the ground floor and basement, according to The Times of India.

The incident happened at the Auro Chimera condo and the society’s management claimed that the lift was still on trial and therefore had not been officially opened for residents to use.

The family has filed a complaint against the society’s maintenance agency for negligence and the police are looking into the matter.

The family included a mother, her infant baby, her nieces below 10 years of age, and two other family members, according to TOI.

After hearing their cries for help, some residents came to help and managed to open the jammed doors after making an effort for some time by placing a rod in between.

The family had said that there was a short circuit in the lift panels, and according to them the security alarm and other buttons in the life did not work while they were stuck.