Ghaziabad: Family, Neighbours of Minor Girl Bludgeon Her 23-Year-Old Boyfriend to Death

In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, the family and neighbours of a minor allegedly bludgeoned their daughter’s boyfriend to death.

According to the TOI report, 23-year-old Parvez went to her alleged girlfriend’s house, who is a minor, where the father got to know about their relationship and assaulted the man.

On the day of the incident, the girl, 15, called her boyfriend over to her house in the absence of the family but her father arrived earlier than expected and caught the boy.

The family along with some neighbours then bludgeoned the man to death with a rod. The incident took place in Khoda Colony on Thursday.

“The father saw the two of them. He then called his neighbours Ranjeet and Aman, and the trio locked Parvez inside a room and thrashed him with a rod," a police officer told TOI.

The TOI report also claimed that the victim called his brother before the death and allegedly asked him to save him. “Save me, they’ll kill me," he said on the call.

According to police, the family initially told the cops that a thief was caught in the colony and the locals thrashed him. Later, a police team rushed to Khoda, where they found Parvez unconscious.

He was taken to a city hospital, where doctors declared him dead, DCP (trans-Hindon) Vivek Yadav told TOI on Friday.

The preliminary probe suggested that the case wasn’t of the theft at all. Police officials said that Parvez - a welder, met a girl from a different community in Delhi a year ago and began dating each other.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim filed a complaint against the three accused and an FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. Cops said two teams were formed and an investigation is on.

So far, the girl’s father and two others - his nephew Aman (23) and their neighbour Ranjeet (23) have been arrested in the case.