Ghaziabad Man Opens Fire at Sanitation Workers for Disturbing His Sleep by Playing Swachhta Song; Arrested

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly trying to shoot two sanitation workers as he was annoyed by the ‘Swachhta Song’ being played in their waste collection vehicle.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the accused, who is identified as Tauheed Ali, is a retired Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and resides in Kanchan Park.

An FIR has been filed against him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ali was annoyed by the Swachhta jingle being played from the loudspeakers of the vehicle, which disturbed his sleep and he opened fire at the vehicle and its driver, the police said.

The incident took place around 7 am when a waste collection vehicle, with two sanitation staff members, identified as Rohit Kumar, and his co-driver, Raj Kumar, was passing by the accused house.

One of the victims reportedly said that the suspect first requested him to turn off the song when the vehicle passed his house but they told him that doing so would prevent other people to know that the vehicle is around.

“When our vehicle was passing his house, the man started objecting. Despite attempts to explain that turning off the song would prevent other residents from being alerted, he became violent and started assaulting us. He later retreated into his house and returned with a revolver,” the driver told HT.

The driver further informed that the man turned violent and tried to abuse other residents also. He tried to shoot them twice after which both the workers fled the site leaving the vehicle behind.