CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseChamoli Electrocution Yamuna Floods
Home » India » 'Gaadi Rok, Neeche Fass Gaya Aadmi': On Cam, Shocking Ghaziabad Road Mishap | Know What Happened
1-MIN READ

'Gaadi Rok, Neeche Fass Gaya Aadmi': On Cam, Shocking Ghaziabad Road Mishap | Know What Happened

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 15:15 IST

Ghaziabad, India

The accident on Hapur road, Ghaziabad. (Screengrab: Twitter)

The accident on Hapur road, Ghaziabad. (Screengrab: Twitter)

Ghaziabad road mishap: A shocking incident unfolded on a road in Ghaziabad, where a man got stuck under a car. The entire incident was captured on camera. Find out more about this shocking road mishap and what happened during the incident

In a shocking incident, a car with a BJP sticker ran over a man sitting in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

The video of the incident which has gone viral on social media was captured by a man who was doing an Instagram live while sitting in his car on the side of the road.

The man recording the video can be heard shouting, “Neeche fass gaya aadmi, gaadi rok!" (Man’s stuck underneath, stop the car). The video also shows a man on the side of the road noting the car’s registration number.

The incident occurred in the Kavi Nagar police station area and a case has also been registered at the police station.

The accused car driver, identified as Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Mahagunpuram was arrested following the complaint.

“A video is going viral on social media in which a person who is sitting on the road has been hit by a car, he has died accidentally," said Kavi Nagar ACP Abhishek Srivastava. He added that as the case pertains to Police Station Kavi Nagar area, a case is being registered at Police Station Kavi Nagar. “The deceased has not been identified yet. The vehicle has been seized after taking the accused driver into custody. Advance legal action is being taken," Srivastava said.

The deceased’s body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Tags:
  1. ghaziabad accident
  2. road rage
  3. uttar pradesh
first published:July 19, 2023, 15:15 IST
last updated:July 19, 2023, 15:15 IST