'Gaadi Rok, Neeche Fass Gaya Aadmi': On Cam, Shocking Ghaziabad Road Mishap | Know What Happened

In a shocking incident, a car with a BJP sticker ran over a man sitting in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

The video of the incident which has gone viral on social media was captured by a man who was doing an Instagram live while sitting in his car on the side of the road.

The man recording the video can be heard shouting, “Neeche fass gaya aadmi, gaadi rok!" (Man’s stuck underneath, stop the car). The video also shows a man on the side of the road noting the car’s registration number.

The incident occurred in the Kavi Nagar police station area and a case has also been registered at the police station.

The accused car driver, identified as Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Mahagunpuram was arrested following the complaint.

“A video is going viral on social media in which a person who is sitting on the road has been hit by a car, he has died accidentally," said Kavi Nagar ACP Abhishek Srivastava. He added that as the case pertains to Police Station Kavi Nagar area, a case is being registered at Police Station Kavi Nagar. “The deceased has not been identified yet. The vehicle has been seized after taking the accused driver into custody. Advance legal action is being taken," Srivastava said.

The deceased’s body has been sent for a post-mortem.