Gift of Life: Chhattisgarh Woman Donates Kidney to Save Brother on Raksha Bandhan
1-MIN READ

Gift of Life: Chhattisgarh Woman Donates Kidney to Save Brother on Raksha Bandhan

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 16:36 IST

Raipur, India

When he was in need of a kidney for a transplant, Pal immediately volunteered for it. (Credits: AFP)

Sheelabai Pal said that she took this decision to save her brother's life, and on Raksha Bandhan she pledged to protect him in this

A woman in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur will donate her kidney to save her 48-year-old brother’s life.

Sheelabai Pal said that she took this decision to save her brother’s life, and on Raksha Bandhan she pledged to protect him.

Her brother, identified as Omprakash Dhangar, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in May 2022. Both his kidneys were damaged to a point that he needed dialysis, NDTV reported.

When he was in need of a kidney for a transplant, Pal immediately volunteered for it.

After undergoing the needed tests, she was a perfect match, NDTV said.

The surgery is scheduled to take place on September 3.

Aashi Sadana
Aashi Sadana
