Gita Press Embodies Living Faith, Gorakhpur Visit A Symbol of Development and Heritage: PM Modi | Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Gita Press is not only an organization but also a manifestation of living devotion. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press, the world’s largest publisher of Hindu religious textbooks in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, PM Modi said, the nation is “blessed to witness the historic celebration."

Noting that the Centre recently awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press, he mentioned that Mahatma Gandhi himself used to write for the publisher.

“Mahatma Gandhi used to contribute to Kalyan Magazine and even recommended that no advertisements should be published in it," Modi stated. “Gita Press represents the theme of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. It unites the nation with its nationwide network," he added.

He further said, “Gita Press completing 100 years with the nation’s celebration of 75 years of independence is not merely a coincidence. Our epics and libraries were destroyed by foreign invaders, and then the Britishers arrived, causing our holy books to vanish."

PM Modi also mentioned his upcoming flagging off of the North Eastern Railway’s first semi high-speed Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat train and the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express later in the day. Citing pictures of the new railway station that he shared on social media, he said “people are surprised to see that a railway station can be developed in this manner."

Here are the top quotes by PM Modi at the Gita Press Centenary Celebrations

“Gita Press is the only printing press in the world which is not just an organisation, but a living faith. It is no less than a temple for crores of people."

“On the occasion of Gita Press completing its 100 years, our government has conferred Gita Press with Gandhi Peace Prize. Gandhi Ji was emotionally attached to Gita Press. He once used to write for Gita Press through Kalyan Patrika."

“Gita Press unites India, it strengthens the unity of India. It has 20 braches across the country, and its stalls can be seen all across. As many as 1,600 publications are done in 15 different languages."

“Ever since I shared the photos of Gorakhpur Railway Station on social media, people are left amused. They never imagined that a railway station could be developed in such a way."

After centuries, dream of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is going to be fulfilled.

Our traditions have now been given the recognition they deserve.

Gita Press was recently honored with the prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021, which was awarded by a jury headed by PM Modi. Instituted by the central government in 1995, the annual award carries a prize money of Rs 1 crore, along with a citation, plaque and a traditional handicraft or handloom item. However, Gita Press has declined to accept the prize money, stating they would receive only the citations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who also addressed the gathering said, thanked PM Modi as under his leadership Gita Press received the Gandhi Peace prize. “This is not only an honour for Gita Press, but also an honour for all the heritage of the country that embodies our identity,” he said.

Yogi said nobody could believe that Gorakhpur could get an AIIMS to treat diseases like Encephalitis. “We will now have establishment of ICMR and the upcoming Vande Bharat."

The Chief Minister further added, “Modiji’s popularity is unparalleled, be it internationally with nations like USA or Australia. It fills the entire nation with pride."

“This new India is following the footsteps of PM Modi and his vision to establish India as one of the biggest powers in the world,” CM Yogi said.