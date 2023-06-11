Delhi Police has reportedly asked two women wrestlers to provide photos, audio and video as evidence to back their sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

According to an Indian Express report, the police sought the photo of a “hug” between Singh and one of the complainants.

Taking a dig at Delhi Police, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said now victims should be ready to click on camera and have someone to record the assault they face.

Sibal, a senior advocate who represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court, tweeted, “Brij Bhushan investigation: Police wants video, audio, call recordings, WhatsApp chats as proof. Now victims should be ready to click on the camera and have someone ready to record the assault." “For that the assaults will have to take place after notice to victims!"

On the complaint of women wrestlers at Delhi’s Connaught Place police station last month, two First Information Reports were filed that cite IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention) that carry a jail term of one to three years.

One FIR was filed combining complaints of six wrestlers, while a separate one was registered based on the complaint of a minor’s father.

Singh allegedly molested women athletes, including “running hands over breasts and touching the navel", according to two FIRs filed by the Delhi Police following directions of the Supreme Court. The BJP MP also allegedly demanded “sexual favour" in lieu of professional assistance and stalked the women, FIRs state.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police took a woman wrestler to Singh’s office to recreate the sequence of events that led to the alleged crime. It may be mentioned that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s official residence houses the office of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured the protesting wrestlers that a charge sheet would be filed in the case by June 15, after which the grapplers suspended their protest.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting against Singh and demanding his arrest for allegedly sexually harassing female grapplers.

The protesting wrestlers on Wednesday met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and agreed to suspend their agitation till June 15 after he assured them that a charge sheet against Singh would be filed by then and WFI elections would be held by the end of the month.

Some of the complainants have also alleged that Singh made advances to seek “sexual favours", promising to help them in their careers. Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him.