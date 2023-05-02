CHANGE LANGUAGE
Go First Cancels All Flights on May 3-4 Due to Financial Crisis, Files Plea for Insolvency

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 16:27 IST

New Delhi, India

The decision has been taken due to a financial crisis. (File photo: PTI)

Go First has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before NCLT, said CEO Kaushik Khona

All Go First flights will remain cancelled on May 3-4. The airline has communicated its decision to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to ANI.

The Mumbai-based low-cost airline also stopped taking flight bookings for the next two days.

Go First has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before NCLT, said CEO Kaushik Khona.

He said that Go First is facing financial crunch due to non-supply of engines by P&W that has forced grounding of 28 planes.

“Go Air is facing financial crunch due to non supply of engines by P&W that has forced grounding of planes. CEO has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before NCLT," the campany said in a statement.

Meanwhile, people who booked their tickets for Go First flights took to social media to express outrage.

“Booked a flight which eventually got canceled just a day before the departure date airline is saying they don’t have any alternate flights to put me on so they’ll refund my amount & i have to book another flight which will cost 2xthe amount i paid #holidayruined," a user tweeted.

“@GoFirstairways Worst airline , every damn time either delayed or cancelled their flight. And now even worse you cancelled my tommorow flight and i cannot reschedule it for 2 fo 3 days. Is this joke, resolve this ASAP. Reaally pathetic airline service..," another user tweeted.

The Wadia Group-owned company rebranded itself in 2021 as ‘Go First’. Earlier, it was known as ‘GoAir’.

