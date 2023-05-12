Go First Extends Flight Cancellations Till May 23; Passengers Ask Airline About Refund

Wadia Group-owned Go First, which is facing financial trouble, on Friday announced that its flights will remain cancelled till May 23.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 23rd May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/qRNQ4oQROr for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/si1c5e9hz4— GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 12, 2023

The airline had earlier cancelled all its flights till May 12 and suspended the sale of tickets till May 15. The carrier began cancelling all its flights on May 3 due to a financial crunch caused by the non-delivery of engines by Pratt & Whitney, which resulted in a significant portion of its fleet being grounded.

The Wadia Group-owned carrier, with liabilities totalling Rs 11,463 crore, has requested voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and an interim moratorium on its financial obligations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed the airline to immediately stop ticket sales and also issued a show cause notice for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner.

Go First, in its statement, on Wednesday said the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. “We will be able to resume bookings shortly," it said.

After the latest announcement about the cancellation of flights, the airline’s passengers bombarded its Twitter account with refund queries. Several people complained that they have not received a refund so far.

NCLT ADMITS GO FIRST’S PLEA TO INITIATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION

The NCLT on Wednesday accepted Go First’s voluntary petition to begin insolvency resolution proceedings against the airline.

The two-member bench, consisting of President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and L.N. Gupta, appointed Abhilash Lal as the interim resolution professional (IRP) to oversee the debt-ridden company.

The NCLT also imposed a moratorium on the company and directed the suspended board of directors to assist the IRP in managing the company during the insolvency proceedings. Furthermore, the NCLT instructed that the company must remain a going concern, and no employees should be laid off.