Go First to Resume Ops from May 27? Pilots Asked to Join 'Refresher Course' from Today

Go First Airlines may resume operations by May 27 as pilots have been asked to join ‘refresher course’ from Thursday, sources told News18. They added that operations may begin with less than 10 aircrafts.

A report in Economic Times cited the company’s memo as stating that it is mandatory to do a refresher training as the pilots haven’t been flying since May 3.

The report quoted its sources as saying that the airline has been working on a strategy to reopen with 20 planes but a smaller operation. “The airline has 27 aircraft which were operating till May 2. It has 51 and 37 departure slots at the main airports of Delhi and Mumbai. There is a plan to resume operation as early as possible but it will be with a truncated schedule,” a source was quoted.

The airline has cancelled all its flights till May 26, citing operational reasons. Earlier, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 19. “We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 26th May, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations," Go First stated.

The airline said a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. “We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it added.

The company has recently filed an application for immediate resolution under insolvency and revival of its operations. “We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the airline added.

top videos

Civil aviation regulator DGCA had earlier directed the airline to immediately stop ticket sales and issued a show-cause notice for its failure to provide efficient and reliable services. " The airline will have to submit a resumption plan to DGCA which will include the total number of aircraft and the destinations it intends to operate,” a government official said.

(With inputs from ANI)