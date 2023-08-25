Go for Counselling, Accept Daughter As Per Her Wishes: Delhi HC to Parents of Lesbian Woman

The Delhi High Court recently directed the parents and maternal uncle of a 22-year-old lesbian woman to undergo counselling to prepare themselves to accept her “as per her wishes".

A division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna was hearing a habeas corpus petition by the woman’s friend who claimed that she was “missing".

After interacting with the parties involved, the court directed the police to take the woman to a shelter home to reflect and introspect about her future. The court also directed the police to make necessary arrangements for her boarding and lodging there.

The woman told the court that she was not willing to accompany her parents or any of the relatives and would either go with the petitioner or to the shelter home.

The court directed the shelter home to admit the woman for her stay and provide necessary facilities, including food, shelter, etc. “The Director is also directed to provide counselling session to the woman," it added.

“It is further directed that parents of the woman shall also be counselled at least on an alternative day to prepare them to accept her as per her wishes. The parents and maternal uncle are directed to approach the aforesaid shelter home on 23.08.2023 at 11:00 am for counselling, who shall be counselled by the Director and if they wish for further counselling, they shall be counselled accordingly, on the alternate days, thereafter”, the bench ordered.

“The parents and all other concerned are directed not to extend any kind of threat or undue pressure upon X and petitioner herein," the court said.

