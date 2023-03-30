CHANGE LANGUAGE
Goa Casinos to Soon Have New Rules, Says CM in Budget Speech
1-MIN READ

Goa Casinos to Soon Have New Rules, Says CM in Budget Speech

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 14:22 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

New rules for Goa casinos will streamline the sector, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)

New rules for Goa casinos will streamline the sector, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)

The announcement was made by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during his Budget speech in the Assembly on Wednesday, the official said.

New rules for casinos, including off-shore ones, will be notified soon under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, an official said in Panaji on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during his Budget speech in the Assembly on Wednesday, the official said.

The rules will streamline the sector and also speak of giving power of issuing tickets to the ‘Gaming Commissioner’, he said.

Goa has six off shore casinos, while several five-star hotels also operate casinos.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 30, 2023, 14:22 IST
