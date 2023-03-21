Goa CM Asks People to Take Precautions, Cites Rise in Covid-19 and Influenza Cases in Country

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday asked people to take precautions in the wake of a rising number of COVID-19 and influenza infections in the country.

Sawant also said the count of coronavirus cases went up slightly in the coastal state.

“The state government is monitoring the situation amidst the rise in COVID-19 and influenza cases in the country,” the chief minister said, adding that people will have to take precautions while the government has already issued an advisory.

“People who are feeling flu-like symptoms should avoid crowded places and opt for isolation,” he said.

Goa reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 2,59,297. The number of active cases is 109.

The state has not recorded confirmed influenza cases so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, India logged 699 new cases of coronavirus, while the active cases increased to 6,559.

