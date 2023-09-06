Goa Cop’s Wife Accidentally Pulls Trigger of His Service Revolver, Suffers Serious Injuries

The wife of a Goa policeman was grievously injured after she apparently accidentally pulled the trigger of her husband’s service revolver at their home, an official said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Guirim village, about 8 km from the state capital Panaji, on Tuesday night when Gauri Dhanu Bogati (24) accidentally fired her husband’s service weapon and was hit by a bullet, the senior police official said.

Bogati’s husband works as a police sub-inspector, the official said.

The bullet went through her wrist and thigh, seriously injuring her, the official said, adding that she has been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.