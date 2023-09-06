CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Goa Cop’s Wife Accidentally Pulls Trigger of His Service Revolver, Suffers Serious Injuries
1-MIN READ

Goa Cop’s Wife Accidentally Pulls Trigger of His Service Revolver, Suffers Serious Injuries

September 06, 2023, 20:55 IST

Panaji

The bullet went through her wrist and thigh, seriously injuring her, the official said, adding that she has been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.(Representative Image: News18)

The wife of a Goa policeman was grievously injured after she apparently accidentally pulled the trigger of her husband’s service revolver at their home, an official said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Guirim village, about 8 km from the state capital Panaji, on Tuesday night when Gauri Dhanu Bogati (24) accidentally fired her husband’s service weapon and was hit by a bullet, the senior police official said.

Bogati’s husband works as a police sub-inspector, the official said.

The bullet went through her wrist and thigh, seriously injuring her, the official said, adding that she has been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
