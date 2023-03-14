CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Same-sex MarriageH3N2 InfluenzaParliament Budget SessionDCW ChiefBengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
Home » India » Goa Government to Hold Meeting on H3N2 Influenza
1-MIN READ

Goa Government to Hold Meeting on H3N2 Influenza

PTI

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 10:45 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

The Union Health Ministry had issued directives to various states regarding the H3N2 virus.(Representational image: Shutterstock/File)

The Union Health Ministry had issued directives to various states regarding the H3N2 virus.(Representational image: Shutterstock/File)

Directives of the Union Health Ministry will be strictly implemented and a review meeting will be held once a week on the same, the Health Minister said

The Goa government will hold a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss monitoring of seasonal influenza subtype H3N2 as directed by the Centre, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

He said the government will ensure that the directives of the Union Health Ministry are strictly implemented.

Goa has not reported any confirmed H3N2 cases so far this year.

“I will be addressing a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) in the presence of the Health Secretary, officials from the Health Department and Goa Medical College and Hospital to discuss monitoring of the “Influenza A virus subtype H3N2,” Rane tweeted on Monday night.

RELATED NEWS

He said directives of the Union Health Ministry will be strictly implemented and a review meeting will be held once a week on the same.

The Union Health Ministry had issued directives to various states regarding the H3N2 virus. PTI RPS NSK NSK

.

.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Goa Government
  2. H3N2
  3. influenza
first published:March 14, 2023, 10:45 IST
last updated:March 14, 2023, 10:45 IST
Read More