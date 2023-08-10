Goa: On Medical Leave, Drunk Cop Molests Woman in Pub; CM Sawant Assures Strict Action

A Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Goa Police allegedly misbehaved with a woman at a pub in Baga town on Monday, following which a probe was ordered against him.

A purported video of the incident shows the DIG engaged in an argument with the woman.

As per sources, the DIG, identified as Koan was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place and reportedly entered into an altercation with a woman at the club and misbehaved with her.

The woman slapped the cop, following which a commotion was seen in the club.

Koan is a 2009-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and is from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.

Investigations into the case revealed that the DIG was on a medical leave when the incident took place.

Reacting to this, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured strict action against the police officer.

This comes as the Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai raised the matter in the state assembly on Wednesday.

Sardesai had also alleged, that the IPS officer had a track record of “misbehaving" with women, adding that he could produce a video clip in which the accused was seen asking a woman staffer at a casino “to sit next to him".

Following the incident, Koan was asked to report to the DGP with immediate effect, as ordered by Goa government’s under-secretary (personnel department), Nathine Araujo.

A report detailing facts about the incident was sent to the state government, Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh told reporters on Wednesday. The DGP, without mentioning the name of Koan also said that IPS officers should not be judged “based on isolated instance of misdemanour”.

Singh hailed the contribution of IPS officers on his official Twitter account and said, “Don’t judge officers of IPS based on isolated instance of misdemeanor. They come out of long, arduous and meticulous training to serve the nation. They have sacrificed lives at the altar of nation and are fighting terrorism, insurgency and naxalism and daily crime”.

(With inputs from PTI)