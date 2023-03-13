Goa: Tourist Family Attacked With Swords & Knives at Resort in Anjuna; CM Sawant Condemns Incident

A tourist family was allegedly attacked with swords and knives in Goa’s Anjuna area. They were staying at a resort near the beach when they were brutally attacked by some miscreants. Jatin Sharma, one of the family members, informed about the incident on his Instagram handle.

He said he complained to the manager about the staff, that was later fired and changed. About three to four people attacked Jatin with knives and swords. According to reports, the Anjuna police first arrested four accused in the case and levied section 324. However, police later let them go.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condemned the incident and said “anti-social" elements were behind it. “I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators," he said.

Today’s violent incident in Anjuna is shocking and intolerable. I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators. Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly.— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 12, 2023

When the case escalated, Sawant ordered strict action and then IPC section 307 was added to the FIR after which the police arrested three accused persons in the case.

A video of the horrific incident has been doing rounds on social media. A group of miscreants can be seen attacking Jatin and his family members in the clip, while a woman cries for help.

According to reports, the violent incident took place after the family had a small altercation with the resort staff.

