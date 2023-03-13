CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Goa: Tourist Family Attacked With Swords & Knives at Resort in Anjuna; CM Sawant Condemns Incident
Goa: Tourist Family Attacked With Swords & Knives at Resort in Anjuna; CM Sawant Condemns Incident

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 08:20 IST

Anjuna, India

Pramod Sawant ordered strict action and then IPC section 307 was added to the FIR after which the police arrested three accused persons

A tourist family was allegedly attacked with swords and knives in Goa’s Anjuna area. They were staying at a resort near the beach when they were brutally attacked by some miscreants. Jatin Sharma, one of the family members, informed about the incident on his Instagram handle.

He said he complained to the manager about the staff, that was later fired and changed. About three to four people attacked Jatin with knives and swords. According to reports, the Anjuna police first arrested four accused in the case and levied section 324. However, police later let them go.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condemned the incident and said “anti-social" elements were behind it. “I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators," he said.

When the case escalated, Sawant ordered strict action and then IPC section 307 was added to the FIR after which the police arrested three accused persons in the case.

A video of the horrific incident has been doing rounds on social media. A group of miscreants can be seen attacking Jatin and his family members in the clip, while a woman cries for help.

According to reports, the violent incident took place after the family had a small altercation with the resort staff.

