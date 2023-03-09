The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday deployed a Mi-17 helicopter for ‘Bambi Bucket’ operations to douse fires raging for the fifth consecutive day at the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa. Bambi Bucket operations involve the helicopter carrying water underslung and releasing it over the affected area to douse the flames.

According to the IAF statement, today’s operations witnessed the Mi-17 helicopter flying multiple missions dispensing almost 22,000 liters of water to fight the fire. The IAF is coordinating closely with the Indian Navy and the civil administration and operations will continue on Friday.

The deployment of the Mi-17 helicopter for firefighting operations in Goa came two days after the IAF deployed the same chopper in Kochi to douse a fire that broke out last week at the Brahmapuram waste plant. It continues to smoulder and generates toxic smoke.

On 07 March 23, a Mi 17 V5 helicopter of AF Stn Sulur carried out 'Bambi Bucket' operations to assist in extinguishing fire at Brahmapuram waste processing plant. SIx shuttles were flown to the affected area from a nearby water reservoir and 10800 litres of water were dropped. pic.twitter.com/Lh8HHQQlRh— SAC_IAF (@IafSac) March 9, 2023

In the recent past, the IAF had undertaken similar operations in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur.

Moreover, the Indian Navy is also a part of the mission to douse fire in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa. On Wednesday, helicopters of the Indian Navy conducted sorties over the wildlife sanctuary to assess the extent of forest fires.

The fires in the biodiversity-rich region, a part of the Western Ghats, appeared to be a “man-made incident", said state Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane, adding that the Defence Ministry has granted permission for the use of IAF choppers for dousing the fires.

The state Fire and Emergency Services and Forest Department teams have so far failed to control the fires which are raging in multiple locations, officials said.

Navy choppers conducted seven to eight sorties on Wednesday, minister Rane said. He himself along with senior Navy officials conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Tuesday evening held a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority to chalk out a plan to bring the fires under control.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Rane had said, “We have taken aid from the Defence ministry for in-principle approval of additional helicopters. It appears prima facie to be a man-made incident. A detailed inquiry as per the discussion with the chief minister last night has been ordered.” “The people responsible for this will be taken to task and suspended. In addition, I have given stern instructions that anybody found entering the wildlife sanctuary or putting a fire will be arrested under the Forest Act,” he said in another tweet.

Talking to reporters in Panaji, Rane had said his department will regulate entry of people in the forest areas in view of the multiple fire incidents in the Mhadei sanctuary in the recent past.

People indulging in mischief inside the sanctuary will face action under the Forest Act, he said.

Sawant had said on Tuesday after the meeting of the Disaster Management Authority that there was a possibility that some people started the fire as part of the cultivation of cashew plantations inside the sanctuary. “If any forest guard is found to have failed in his duty, he would be immediately suspended," Sawant had added.

(with inputs from PTI)

