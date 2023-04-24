‘Goan Cashew Should Be Protected’: Local Party Demands GI Tag for Nut After Decline in Production

To protect the Goan cashew and its unique identity, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) has written to the state government and chief secretary for the Geographical Tag (GI) for the nut.

According to GFP chief Vijai Sardesai, Goa is seeing a serious decline in the local cashew production as a result the importers are selling “low-quality” cashew from other states and countries. “No one is talking about this issue. The Goa Forward Party feels that it is our duty to protect the identity of Goa, hence, we have asked GI tag for Goan cashew from the government and chief secretary,” said Sardesai.

He further said cashews trees were first grown in the Indian subcontinent in Goa, and “the Goan cashew has a distinct identity and brand value, making it an integral part of the ‘Gonyam, Gonyamkar, Gonyamkarpan’ spirit”. “Unfortunately, cashew cultivation in Goa is steadily declining due to climate change and real estate pressure. As a result, cashew importers are taking advantage of the situation and importing low-quality cashews from other countries and states, creating an impression that the cashews are from Goa.”

Goa is a lucrative market with many domestic and foreign tourists visiting the state round the year. Normally, Goan cashew costs Rs 900-Rs 1200 per kg in the local market, but cashews from states such as Maharashtra and countries like Madagascar are being sold at Rs 700 to Rs 800/kg, branded as “Goan cashew”. This has left a severe impact on local cashew factories, the leader added.

Cashew manufacturer Rohit Zantey, who is also the president of Goa cashew producer association, told News18, “There are several individuals in the market who are selling low-grade non-Goan cashew in the market. They are neither paying GST not following the FDA guidelines. I had complained to the FDA regarding the same and they had conducted the raids last December and in January. They found more than 40-50 sellers were violating the FDA norm in Calangute beach area. If the GI tag gets approved for Goan cashew, it will not only help the industry but also help tourist to have good quality cashews.”

Zantey further said the Goa cashew industry is worth Rs 400-Rs 500 crore, and provide employment to locals. But due to imported low grade cashews sold from other states in Goa, the local farmer receives less price for his produce.

In the letter, the GFP has put forth three demands to solve the cashew problem in Goa. First, by obtaining the GI tag for cashews, second, by making it mandatory for sellers and shopkeepers to display the quality of cashews, and third, ban the import and sale of cashew nuts above ‘W-320’ grade from other states.

Sardesai told News18, “If the state government does not listen to this demand, then we will approach the Centre. The way the Centre is promoting millet, the state government should promote Goan cashew. Goan Cashew should be protected, keeping politics away.”

Read all the Latest India News here