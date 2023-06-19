Gold Found in Innerwear, Milk Powder; Hyderabad Airport Customs Bust Smuggling Attempts

Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad in Hyderabad were left surprised and shocked as two separate incidents unfolded, involving male and female passengers attempting to smuggle gold using innovative methods.

In the first case, a male passenger arriving from Dubai was apprehended with 127 grams of gold, valued at Rs 7.77 lakh. The passenger had cleverly disguised the gold as brown-colored milk powder used for feeding infants.

The officials discovered the illicit gold while inspecting a plastic box carried by the passenger. Thorough questioning and verification led to the discovery of the hidden gold.

In another incident, customs officials seized 726 grams of gold ornaments from a female passenger during the early hours of Sunday. The passenger had concealed the ornaments within her innerwear.

In total, 853 grams of gold were confiscated. Separate cases have been registered against both individuals and investigations are currently underway.

This is not the first instance where smugglers disguised as passengers have resorted to innovative methods to illegally transport gold. In the first week of June, customs officials intercepted two passengers arriving from Dubai at RGIA.

After conducting a thorough search, officials discovered capsules filled with gold paste concealed in the rectums of the individuals.

The total amount of seized gold from this incident weighed 1,705.3 grams, valued at Rs 1.05 crore. In a previous case, customs officials seized gold worth Rs 16.5 lakh, which had been concealed inside chocolates brought by two passengers from Dubai.

The officials discovered 13 small cut pieces of gold hidden among the chocolates in a box within their bags.