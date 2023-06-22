CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Gold Price Declines Rs 200; Silver Tumbles Rs 800 On June 22
1-MIN READ

Gold Price Declines Rs 200; Silver Tumbles Rs 800 On June 22

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 16:16 IST

New Delhi, India

In the overseas market, gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 1,928 per ounce and USD 22.53 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices declined by Rs 200 to Rs 59,550 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 59,750 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also tumbled Rs 800 to Rs 71,500 per kilogramme.

“Gold prices weakened on Thursday, with spot gold in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 59,550/10 gram, down by Rs 200 per 10 gram, against its previous close," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 1,928 per ounce and USD 22.53 per ounce, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 22, 2023, 16:16 IST
last updated:June 22, 2023, 16:16 IST