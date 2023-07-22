Golden Temple Gurbani Telecast Row: Akal Takht Jathedar Tells SGPC to Hire Broadcaster

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) to make arrangements to hire a broadcaster to telecast Gurbani live from the Golden Temple till the Sikh body is able to launch its own full-fledged satellite channel. The SGPC recently decided not to renew the agreement with the PTC channel for the Gurbani telecast from the shrine after the term ended on July 23. It was further decided that the live telecast will be aired on the Sikh body’s YouTube channel from July 24.

But with the SGPC receiving representations that the YouTube channel would restrict its reach as not many would have android-driven smart TVs or phones, the committee is working on asking the existing PTC channel to extend its services till the Sikh body comes up with its own channel. Its general secretary Gurcharan Singh Garewal said that as per Akal Takht directions, the PTC channel management would be requested to extend its services till the SGPC launches its satellite channel. He said that the SGPC has already undertaken the exercise to procure requisite permissions from the union ministry of information and broadcasting for the launch of its own channel.

But reacting to the SGPC’s decision to request PTC to continue telecasting Gurbani from the Golden Temple, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann dared the committee to explain why it is eager to hand over the rights to only one channel instead of making it free to air.

The CM underlined the government’s attempts at introducing free-of-cost and free-to-air telecast of Gurbani for all channels. “In case the SGPC had any hiccups with allowing all, the state government is ready to make arrangements for this sewa within 24 hours," said Mann.

The chief minister said it was strange that since long only one channel had been given exclusive rights for the telecast of Gurbani from the Darbar Sahib. He said that the state government was ready to bear the entire expense for providing the latest infrastructure/technology in this regard.

The CM said that it was really sad that instead of allowing a free-to-air telecast of Gurbani, the SGPC was trying to find ways for giving rights to the same channel.