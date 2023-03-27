Goli Mat De, Paying Rs 10 Lakh is Not a Big Thing for You: CBI Inspector to a Suspect He Was Probing

“Goli mat de (don’t fool me), paying up Rs 10 lakh is no big deal for you…I have not asked for a huge thing. Pay up all at one and not in installments as risk will be higher…”

Investigators were shocked on hearing their counterpart from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Inspector Sandeep Kumar, tell this to a person over a phone call five days ago.

Kumar has now been booked by his agency, the CBI, for demanding bribe from a government servant working in Daman and Diu, Sukar Anjani, whom he was probing for allegedly holding disproportionate assets. In the garb of the probe, CBI’s Kumar asked for Rs 10 lakh in bribe from Anjani to close his case or threatened that he would issue notices to Anjani’s wife and brother. Anjani instead complained to the CBI which set up a trap to record their WhatsApp phone conversations.

The CBI officers assembled with Anjani in a hotel room in Gujarat on March 22 and Anjani placed a call to Kumar who had been demanding the bribe from him for months. In the call, Kumar is heard telling Anjani that the winding up of his case has not been effected as Anjani had not done what he was asked to do since last November. Kumar had been entrusted a probe into a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) lodged by CBI against Anjani.

When Anjani said he had arranged some of the amount (Rs 1 lakh), Kumar told him that he had not demanded any big amount from him, which would be beyond his means as he had seen Anjani’s bank accounts. “Do not fool me, goli mat de,” Kumar is heard telling Anjani, asking him to call the next day.

CBI officers were witness to the second call exchanged between Anjani and Kumar the following day in which Anjani asks if he can pay the money in installments of Rs 1 lakh each as the amount of Rs 10 lakh is big. “If the work is done in 10 times, the risk will also be 10 times…so collect and give Rs 10 lakh at once,” Kumar is heard telling Anjani on the second call. He, however, agreed later to accept Rs 1 lakh at a location in Gandhinagar that day. The CBI then lodged an FIR against Anjani on serious charges.

The phone transcripts and recordings are now a part of the CBI’s FIR against the officer.

In an RTI reply to India Today in 2021, the CBI had said it had lodged cases against 60 of its officers for corruption between 2011 and 2021.​

