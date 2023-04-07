Christians all across India are observing Good Friday during the Holy week (April 7), a day of great religious importance. It is observed to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Hence, it is not celebrated, but a day of mourning for the Christian community, and it is recommended to refrain from wishing people a ‘Happy Good Friday’ on this day.

In Telangana’s Hyderabad, churches have geared up anticipating huge crowds. They have made elaborate arrangements for Good Friday prayers. Christians from the twin cities will witness Passion Play, the enactment of Jesus Christ’s suffering till his crucifixion, a Times of India report said. Churches in the city will perform their service in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and English.

In Kerala, devotees were seen carrying a wooden cross depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during a procession on the occasion of Good Friday in Thiruvananthapuram.

The ‘Way of the Cross’ procession was held in West Bengal’s Kolkata and Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore as well.

#WATCH | Devotee carries wooden cross depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during a procession on the occasion of Good Friday in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala pic.twitter.com/ctkEB7A06P— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

Kolkata, West Bengal | Devotees offer prayers at St. Teresa’s Church on the occasion of Good Friday. pic.twitter.com/Cg1n3sOquZ— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

The Good Friday mass timings differ according to church denominations, starting from 8.30 a.m and ending in some churches as late as 3 p.m. The main event of the day in the churches is the re-enactment by worshippers of the ‘Way of the Cross’ - the 14 stations on Christ’s nal journey to Mount Calvary from the palace Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor of the province.

The day’s mass, along with a large number of the laity re-enact Jesus’ journey with the worshippers moving to each station singing hymns as the story of the betrayal, arrest, trial and crucixion of Christ is narrated by the priest.

Meanwhile, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on ‘Good Friday’ at Odisha’s Puri beach.

Odisha | Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on ‘Good Friday’ at puri beach. (06.04) pic.twitter.com/9pfXqyTJjq— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

Some Christians also make it a point to have a day-long fast until they attend the Good Friday Mass in the evening. Elizabeth D’Souza, a Vile Parle resident also does so, she told Free Press Journal (FPJ).

“For Christians, Good Friday is an important day of the year because it celebrates the most momentous weekend in history. Ever since Jesus died and was raised, Christians have proclaimed the cross and resurrection to be the decisive turning point for all creation," the FPJ report quoted the spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay Father Nigel Barrett in Mumbai as saying.

A day after Good Friday is the day of celebration or Easter day. This day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, which as per New Testament was on the third day of his burial.

