Good News for Mumbaikars! BMC Drops 10% Water Cut Starting Today As Lakes 81.72% Full

Starting Wednesday, Mumbai will not face water cuts, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revoked the 10 per cent water cut, which was imposed amid shortage.

After a good monsoon, the water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying water to the financial capital of the country was at 81.72 per cent till 6 am on Wednesday. The civic body said that it hopes for a good monsoon in the coming two months too.

“Due to a good rainfall in July, there has been a satisfactory increase in water storage in all lake areas supplying water to the citizens of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area. The same situation is expected to continue in August and September 2023. Keeping this in mind, the 10 percent water reduction implemented by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is being canceled from Wednesday, August 9, 2023,” a press statement issued by the BMC stated.

“During this monsoon season, initially the water supply in the lake area which supplies water to Mumbai, was reduced due to less rainfall. Keeping that situation in mind, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration had decided to reduce the water supply of Mumbai by 10 per cent from July 1, 2023,” it stated further.

The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Hindu Hrudayasamrat Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray Middle Vaitarna Reservoir, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi.

Of these, Tulsi and Vihar are 100 per cent full. Modak Sagar has reported 99.90 per cent water storage, Tansa stands at 99.34 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 96.48 per cent. Bhatsa is over 75 per cent full.

“However, if any adverse situation arises in August and September 2023, the municipal administration is informing that appropriate decision will be taken accordingly. Even though there is enough water storage in the lake area, the municipal administration is also making a humble request that the citizens should use water carefully,” the BMC said.