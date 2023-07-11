CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Gorakhpur Man Held for Threatening to Kill Modi, Adityanath on Helpline
1-MIN READ

Gorakhpur Man Held for Threatening to Kill Modi, Adityanath on Helpline

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 07:02 IST

Deoria, India

Police found that Kumar was drunk when he made the call (Representational Image/IANS)

Police found that Kumar was drunk when he made the call (Representational Image/IANS)

The call was made late Sunday night to the UP-112 helpline number by a man who introduced himself as Arun Kumar, a resident of Bhujauli Colony of the city

A 45-year-old man has been detained from Gorakhpur for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath calling the UP-112 helpline, police said on Monday.

Deoria Kotwali SHO DK Mishra said the call was made late Sunday night to the UP-112 helpline number by a man who introduced himself as Arun Kumar, a resident of Bhujauli Colony of the city.

Police traced the location of the mobile to Devrad village of Harpur Budhat in Gorakhpur district, which led them to one Sanjay Kumar, who was apprehended Monday morning, the SHO said.

Police found that Kumar was drunk when he made the call.

They said they are interrogating Kumar for more details into the incident and have filed a case against him.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
