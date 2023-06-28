CHANGE LANGUAGE
Governor Shown Black Flag by TMCP Members at North Bengal University Campus
Governor Shown Black Flag by TMCP Members at North Bengal University Campus

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 13:44 IST

Kolkata, India

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose was entering the university campus when the TMCP members managed to show him black flag (Image: PTI/File)

Bose, who is also the Chancellor of all state-run universities in Bengal, is chairing a meeting of 13 vice chancellors of universities from the northern districts of the state at the UNB campus

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was shown black flag by members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the Trinamool Congress, when his convoy was entering the campus of the University of North Bengal (UNB) in Siliguri on Wednesday.

The TMCP members also shouted “Go back" slogans.

They alleged that Bose was “running a parallel administration" from the Raj Bhavan and hence they were protesting his visit.

“We are not ready to allow this governor to hold today’s meeting as he is not ready to accept an elected government. How can he do this? He is trying to run a parallel administration from the Raj Bhavan. He is also keeping the government in the dark while appointing the VCs.. this cannot go on," a student said.

Bose was entering the university campus when the TMCP members managed to show him black flag and also placards with “Go Back" written despite huge police deployment at the venue.

When contacted a senior police officer said that though nobody was detained or arrested in connection with the matter but “we are looking into the matter." “We are looking into the matter. We are looking into how this breach of security took place," the officer told PTI over the phone.

Bose, who is also the Chancellor of all state-run universities in Bengal, is chairing a meeting of 13 vice chancellors of universities from the northern districts of the state at the UNB campus.

The governor is on a four-day trip to the northern districts of Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
