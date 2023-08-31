Govt Calls For 'Special Session' of Parliament from September 18 to 22

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has announced that the government has chosen to convene a Special Session of Parliament scheduled from September 18 to 22, comprising five sittings.

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Accompanying his statement with images of both the former and the recently inaugurated new parliament buildings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the contrast between the two structures. Worth noting is that the monsoon session of parliament, which wrapped up last month, was conducted in the former Parliament building.

The declaration about the unexpected Special Session has caught political circles off guard, especially as parties are preparing for upcoming assembly elections in five states later this year. Traditionally, the winter session of Parliament commences in the last week of November.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament which commenced on July 20 was adjourned sine die on August 11 with 17 sittings spread over a period of 23 days.

During the Session, 20 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and five Bills were introduced in Rajya Sabha. A total 22 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 25 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. One Bill each was withdrawn with the leave of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively. Total number of Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Session is 23.

Among the key bill introduced and passed was a Bill replacing the Delhi ordinance namely ‘The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023’ which was promulgated by the President before Monsoon Session.