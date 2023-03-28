CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Atiq AhmedParliament NewsCovidUmesh Pal MurderArunachal Bridge
Home » India » Govt Examining OBC Reservation in All-India Quota Seats of State Agri Varsities
1-MIN READ

Govt Examining OBC Reservation in All-India Quota Seats of State Agri Varsities

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 18:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

The budget allocation to the agriculture sector was 3.90 per cent during 2021-22 and 3.51 per cent during 2022-23, he added.

The issue of implementation of OBC reservation in all-India quota seats of state agricultural universities is under examination, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Tomar said: “The issue of implementation of OBC reservation in All India Quota (AIQ) Seats of State Agricultural Universities is under examination." He was replying to a query whether the government has received legal opinion from legal affairs on implementation of OBC reservation in All India Quota Seats of State Agricultural Universities.

A K P Chinraj, the DMK MP from Tamil Nadu, asked whether the government has received legal opinion on implementation of OBC reservation in All India Quota Seats of State Agricultural Universities and whether the centre proposes to implement it.

While replying to another question, Tomar said, “the budget allocation of the Ministry of Agriculture (including DARE) and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying is 2.92 per cent of total budget allocation during the year 2023-24." DARE refers to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education.

The budget allocation to the agriculture sector was 3.90 per cent during 2021-22 and 3.51 per cent during 2022-23, he added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:March 28, 2023, 18:30 IST
last updated:March 28, 2023, 18:30 IST