Govt Ropes In SPG, NSG Served Officers for Security of Foreign VVIPs at G20 Summit Amid Threats

The government has decided to rope in officers repatriated from elite Special Protection Group (SPG) and National Security Guard (NSG) to give security cover to foreign dignitaries on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. These officers will provide cavalcade security and cover to the VVIPs.

These officers are currently serving in different forces and police, and are deployed in different parts of the country.

The government has asked all the forces to be prepared to depute the officers who have served in the two most elite security units.

SPG gives security cover to the Prime Minister of India while the NSG is zero-error force and has a dedicated security wing, often called as ‘black cat commandos’. Both are India’s most well-trained commandos with most sophisticated and advances weapons.

According to a top government official, several countries had shared a detailed threat perception to their dignitaries due to which the decision to provide foolproof security at the summit through NSG and SPG was taken.

This would be the first time when the government is deploying such highly trained officers, who have earlier served in these two security groups, for an event.

In an official communication, all forces have been briefed about the requirement of officers repatriated from NSG and SPG. The services of such officers, who have past experience of performing VVIP security duties, are required during the G20 summit, it added.

“These officers may be kept ready for further move to Delhi on short notice,” it further said.

According to the official, a temporary group will be formed, which will monitor security of the VVIPs just like any other security group.

“After receiving all the officers, we will get them re-trained and deployed with different VVIPs. These officers will also be responsible for protocol procedures and will be equipped with most advanced and sophisticated weapons. They will be tasked for the safe cavalcade movements from venue to different places. This would be the first time when repatriated officers from SPG and NSG will be roped in for the security,” a senior government official told News18.

A detailed list will be given to a dedicated wing working for the security of G20 Summit, and a senior official will be heading the wing, sources said.