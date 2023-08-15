CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Independence Day 2023Himachal Pradesh RainsPM Modi I-Day SpeechChandrayaan 3Har Ghar Tiranga
Home » India » Govt to Soon Launch Scheme for Those Who Want to Own House in Cities, Says PM Modi
1-MIN READ

Govt to Soon Launch Scheme for Those Who Want to Own House in Cities, Says PM Modi

Published By: News Desk

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 13:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The prime minister launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) — a flagship Mission of the Central government — on June 25, 2015.(Representative image)

The prime minister launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) — a flagship Mission of the Central government — on June 25, 2015.(Representative image)

Independence Day 2023: Modi said his government will soon launch the scheme for middle-class families living in cities but do not own a house.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government will soon launch a scheme to provide relief in bank loans to those dreaming of their own house in cities. Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, Modi said his government will soon launch the scheme for middle-class families living in cities but do not own a house.

The prime minister launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) — a flagship Mission of the Central government — on June 25, 2015. The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has been implementing the PMAY-U scheme.

According to the ministry, around 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned under PMAY (Urban) till July 31 this year, out of which 76.02 lakh have been delivered to the beneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Independence Day 2023
first published:August 15, 2023, 13:59 IST
last updated:August 15, 2023, 13:59 IST