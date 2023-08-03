Govt's One-stop Mobile App Rajmargyatra to Ensure Safe & Smooth Travel on National Highways

A new mobile phone app, Rajmargyatra, has been launched by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to create a seamless, user-friendly experience for highway users, fostering a safer and more enjoyable journey, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) announced on Thursday. In a statement, the ministry said that with the app, the NHAI takes a significant stride towards improving the highway user experience. Rajmargyatra is a citizen-centric unified mobile application available on both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

The app will not just empower travellers with comprehensive information on Indian national highways but also offer an efficient complaint redressal system, say officials. The app is currently available in Hindi and English.

“Rajmargyatra serves as a one-stop repository of essential information for national highway users. Get real-time weather conditions, timely broadcast notifications, and access to details about nearby toll plazas, petrol pumps, hospitals, hotels, and other essential services that ensure a seamless and safe journey on national highways,” the ministry said.

The app also offers hassle-free complaint redressal as it is equipped with an inbuilt complaint redressal and escalation mechanism.

“Users can easily report highway-related issues, attaching geo-tagged videos or photos for better clarity. The registered complaints will be handled in a time-bound manner, with system-generated escalations to higher authorities in case of any delays. Users can also track the status of their grievances for complete transparency,” the ministry statement added.

Further, Rajmargyatra integrates its services with various bank portals, making it convenient for users to recharge their FASTags, avail of monthly passes, and access other FASTag-related banking services – all within a single platform.

The app also comes with over-speeding notifications and voice assistance to encourage responsible and safe driving behaviour.