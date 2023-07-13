'Great Moment for Us': Bhubaneswar-based Govt Body Manufactured Components of Chandrayaan-3

Several essential components for the lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 were manufactured at the Central Tool Room & Training Centre (CTTC) in Bhubaneswar. Over 20,000 components of Chandrayan-3 were manufactured at the Central Tool and Training Center.

Over the course of two years, more than 150 technicians at the CTTC training centre have dedicated their efforts to fabricating these vital components for Chandrayaan-3. More than 150 employees of CTTC have dedicated their efforts to make tools.

With an improved design and assembly, Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to launch on July 14, 2023, at 2:35 PM, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

CTTC production head K. Vijay Kumar said, “We have been working for the last two years to give our best effort for Chandrayan-3 Mission. We have made vital components for the mission. Tomorrow will be a great moment for us."

Bhubaneswar CTTC has been supplying components to ISRO since 1997. CTTC has built several instruments for Polar Satellites and Geo-satellite, Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan 2. CTTC has given more than 70,000 components in the last two years.

CTTC General Manager L Rajasekhar said, “We have manufactured vital components for Chandrayaan-3. CTTC has supplied over 17,000 components to ISRO. We eagerly anticipate the success of Chandrayaan-3. It will be a momentous day for us."

Notably, CTTC’s collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) extends beyond the Chandrayaan-3 project. CTTC has been working in close coordination with ISRO, demonstrating its commitment to contributing to the advancement of India’s space exploration endeavours.