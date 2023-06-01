Greater Noida: Meth Stitched Into Garments, Sent Outside India via Mumbai, Kolkata Ports; Drug Worth Rs 350 Cr Seized

The Gautam Budh Nagar police busted a major drug trafficking operation in two Greater Noida houses where high-quality meth was manufactured and sent to ports in Mumbai and Kolkata to be shipped abroad, cops said on Wednesday.

According to a TOI report, police raided two houses over the course of 15 days and exposed two illicit laboratories, unearthing 75 kg of the recreational drug worth Rs 350 crore. As many as 13 foreign nationals have been apprehended in connection with the drug operation, police said on Wednesday.

An investigation into the trails of the consignment is underway. Preliminary investigation also revealed the existence of two shell companies operated by foreign nationals, each under the guise of a garments company and an agricultural fertilizer company, a Hindustan Times report said.

In a raid conducted at a two-and-a-half-storey house in Mitra Enclave, Omega-1 sector, Greater Noida, police seized 30.9 kilograms of methamphetamine worth Rs 120 crore on Tuesday. According to police, three Nigerian nationals, Simon, Kesiena Remy, and Igwe Solomon, were arrested at the scene.

“We recovered a significant amount of raw materials, drug-making equipment, and apparatus, with the potential to produce drugs worth Rs 30 to Rs 40 crore. In addition, two cars, nine mobile phones, one internet dongle, and four passports, were seized from the premises,” Hindustan Times quoted Laxmi Singh, commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar as saying.

Earlier, on May 16, police busted a meth lab operating from a three-storey residential building in Theta-2, Greater Noida and seized a total of 46 kilograms of crystal meth, worth Rs 200 crore in the international market. Police also confiscated raw materials worth approximately Rs 100 crore. As many as 10 foreign nationals, 9 from Nigeria and one from Senegal were arrested in connection with the drug operation.

Police have linked both the labs to same criminal gang. According to the police chief, the suspects had entered India on multiple-entry visas.